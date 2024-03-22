Details on the MoUs signed between Bhutan and India

Share Facebook

The MoU on general supply of Petroleum, Oil, Lubricants (POL) and related products from India to Bhutan provides for a list of Petroleum, Oil, Lubricants related items. GoI would facilitate its supply to Bhutan through agreed entry/exit points.

The second Agreement is for recognition of official control exercised by Bhutan Food And Drug Authority (BFDA) by Food Safety and Standards Authority Of India (FSSAI).

The agreement will facilitate the trade between India and Bhutan by promoting ease of doing business and reducing compliance cost on both sides. The MoU will make the export inspection certificate issued by BFDA acceptable by FSSAI for compliance with requirements prescribed by FSSAI, while exporting the products to India.

The MoU on cooperation in the field of Energy Efficiency and Energy Conservation measures aims to assist Bhutan to enhance energy efficiency in the household sector by promoting star labeling programme developed by Bureau of Energy Efficiency.

The MoU covers facilitating the formulation of building codes based on India’s experience, creation of a pool of energy professionals at Bhutan by institutionalizing training of energy auditors etc.

MoU on cooperation in Sports and Youth would help further people to people linkages between India and Bhutan by advancing linkages between sports agencies of both sides and conduct sports activities/programmes.



MoU on cooperation concerning sharing reference standard, pharmacopoeia, vigilance and testing of medicinal products would help further developing our close cooperation and exchanging information in the field of the regulation of medicines in accordance with the respective laws and regulations of each side.

The MoU would allow for acceptance of Indian Pharmacopoeia by Bhutan as a book of standards for medicines and supply of generic medicines at affordable price.

Joint Plan of Action (JPOA) on Space Cooperation provides a concrete roadmap for further developing our space cooperation through exchange programmes, training etc.

This MoU between the National Knowledge Network (NKN) of India and Druk Research and Education Network (DrukREN) of Bhutan is to renew the peering agreement between NKN and DrukREN.

The MoU will enhance digital connectivity between India and Bhutan and will benefit the scholars and research institutions of Bhutan.

