DHI to reduce data charges for education and waive off internet and electricity charges for quarantine centers

The Druk Holdings and Investment (DHI) in a release said, “As we all work towards containing the spread of coronavirus, the members of DHI and Companies would like to sincerely thank His Majesty for the Guidance and fighting the virus on the frontline. We also applaud our frontline health workers, led by Hon’ble Prime Minister and Health Minister, for their extra efforts to stem the spread of the virus.”

It said that rising to the occasion are the hoteliers that have offered their facilities to be used as quarantine centers and put their personal health and future businesses to risk.

In its appreciation, DHI said that DHI and Companies have decided that Bhutan Power Corporate (BPC) and Bhutan Telecom Limited (BTL) will provide free electricity and free data services to all private quarantine centers. The service is effective for the duration the facilities are used as quarantine centers.

The decision to provide free Electricity and Data services to the quarantine centers were based on the request of the Prime Minister. Lyonchhen had requested to consider waiver of the electricity bill payment for hotels being used as quarantine centers and to consider reduction in the cost of data packages to support continued education with the school facilities being closed.

For waiver of electricity charges DHI received a detailed list of private commercial establishments being utilized as quarantine centers from the PMO. From the present list, BPC has identified 76 establishments.

Besides making data charges free for these quarantine centers, Bhutan Telecom is at the advanced stages of discussion with the Ministry of Information and Communication and Ministry of Education.

The have generally worked out the technicalities and details. The proposal is to provide an additional data on existing data packages, which will translate into reducing the data charges per unit for the purpose of education.