Disadvantaged youths excluded from College opportunities due to lack of marks and money

There are many questions about the future of youths who pass out from class 12 but do not have the required marks for college admissions and who cannot pursue higher education in private colleges in Bhutan or abroad as they come from economically challenged backgrounds.

In a world where qualifications is increasingly important the future of these youths are uncertain unless something is done for them but there are also those who make their own path.

Tandin Gyeltshen, a commerce high school graduate of the year 2021 said, “I did training in CCTV installation at Technical Training Institute (TTI) in Khuruthang and music making at Learn Zone Institute in order to develop my skills in those fields.”

Additionally, he shared, “I also attempted to travel to Australia to continue my higher education. However, my visa was regrettably denied.”

He currently plans to travel to any one of the Middle East countries to find a suitable job for himself to become financially stable and further strengthen his knowledge and skills.

Tashi Wangchuk, an Arts with Media Studies background high school graduate of the year 2022 said, “Currently I am staying at home helping my parents to do some house chores and taking care of my three nieces.”

He added, “I enrolled in a training facility in Kuruthang, Punakha, Bhutan, following my high school graduation. I attended a two-week business entrepreneurship course in addition to four months of training on domestic wiring.”

Tashi mentioned, “Through this training, I learned how to manage my time and become independent by remaining away from home. In addition, I spent roughly five months working in hotel administration and finance at a three-star hotel following the training.”

He intends to acquire as many skills as possible to take advantage of every opportunity that presents itself. In order to learn about diverse things, he wishes to work in a variety of fields. To stabilize his life in terms of knowledge and financial situation, he is also determined to work hard in any job that he is assigned.

Dorji Yangchen, is an Arts with Rigzhung background high school graduate of the year 2021. She said, “After I completed my high school, I accelerated in the 49th Batch DeSuung training in the year 2022. After I completed the training, I got a lot of opportunities to serve the country and I would say I was privileged to have the opportunity to attend a lot of skilling trainings as well.”

In addition, she said, “Currently, I am serving as a DeSuup at a Gyalsung project site and I plan to continue to grab the opportunities that come in my way associated with DeSuung like how I have been doing till now.”

Regardless of the difficulties they face at a very young age, most of them managed to explore alternative paths preparing themselves for the obstacles they are yet to face in the future.