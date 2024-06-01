Discontinuation of Dry Days and impact

Share Facebook

During the 4th Meet-the- Press, Lyonchhen Dasho Tshering Tobgay, “It is still unknown whether the number of people drinking alcohol has increased or not compared to before because of the discontinuation of dry days, as no research has been done on that particular matter.”

Not only that, but the majority of people are aware that most individuals drink alcohol, even if Tuesdays were thought of as dry days.

It was specifically noted that the idea that alcohol, in general, is to blame for the growth in behavioral and mental health issues is untrue. There hasn’t been a significant rise in the number of persons with mental and behavioral illnesses in comparison to earlier times as well.

However, there is a need to do thorough and detailed research to get a clear understanding to see whether there are more number of people obtaining alcohol because of the discontinuation of dry days.