DPT VP Lily Wangchuk resigns from the Party

In a statement the DPT Vice President Lily Wangchuk said she has resigned from the post of Vice President of the Druk Phuensum Tshogpa and applied to withdraw from the primary membership of the party.

She said he has had great experience working with the most seasoned politicians of Bhutan’s young democracy.

Lily said her political journey began in 2012 after her battle with cancer, which eventually pushed her into politics desirous of being a part of positive contribution with Druk Chirwang Tshogpa (DCT).

She said her enthusiasm to contribute positively to Bhutan’s young democracy was further bolstered when she was approached by Druk Phuensum Tshogpa (DPT) in 2017.

She said she consented to join based on the understanding and agreement that DPT will include the social agenda of Druk Chirwang Tshogpa.

“My inner urge to contribute and stand up for the voiceless especially women, youth, disabled and people from disadvantaged backgrounds returned to me when DPT accepted these as genuine issues to be in their manifesto,” she said.

She said as she was not elected and could not represent the party in the National Assembly, her positive contributions to the party from within became challenging.

“I have always believed that our Monarchs know the best how to steer our country in the 21st century. Being a young democracy, it is important to derive inspiration as well as seek the enormous knowledge of leadership and governance from His Majesty the King,” said Lily.

She said also strived to contribute towards a harmonious political environment as a founding member of Bhutan Democracy Dialogue. She said she is grateful to the party leadership, members and supporters within the party for the responsibility and trust reposed in her.

She said Bhutan has witnessed remarkable progress in terms of both democratic practices and good governance over the last few decades given the selfless and visionary leadership of our Kings.

“The political transition since 2008 has seen a great deal of maturity – we realized that we cannot replicate the model from other nations. Our democracy is unique to ourselves and we must tread carefully along the democratic path without forgetting the elements that are most important for our survival, which keeps our nation unified,” she said.

Lily said it is her genuine hope that all political parties of the present and future will not be blinded by the short-term gain but work towards setting Bhutan off on a journey towards the best democracy in the world, because Bhutan and our Kings deserve this for their sacrifices.