DPT’s plan to rectify labor market mismatch

The Druk Phuensum Tshogpa (DPT) has unveiled a manifesto to tackle the pressing issue of job-market mismatch.

Recognizing the multifaceted nature of the problem, DPT emphasizes the need for an integrated approach that addresses policy reforms, institutional frameworks, and behavioral changes.

Bhutan has recently grappled with a growing disparity between job supply and demand, exacerbated by factors such as skills mismatch, lack of economic diversification, societal beliefs, and values.

MoICE identified weakening social fabric, preference for civil service employment, siloed agency approaches, social norms and stigma, passive youth engagement, a narrow social safety net, and weak information flow as contributing factors to the complex challenge.

The COVID-19 pandemic further intensified the labor market complexities, necessitating a concerted effort to rectify the mismatch between available jobs and the skills of the workforce.

DPT outlines a set of interconnected interventions designed to create enabling conditions and address the complexities of the labor market. The party acknowledges that siloed approaches have proven ineffective in the past, and asserts that a holistic strategy is imperative for success.

The party pledges to impart essential skills and training to job seekers, making them employable in both national and international job markets. This initiative aims to bridge the gap between the skills possessed by the workforce and the evolving demands of the labor market.

DPT commits to providing comprehensive career counseling and guidance to students. This proactive approach seeks to empower students to make informed decisions about their education and future careers, aligning their choices with the dynamic needs of the job market.

Recognizing the importance of aligning education with industry needs, the party promises to regularly review and update educational curricula. This ensures that students are equipped with the latest skills and knowledge required by technology, industry, and the job market.

To provide practical experience to students, DPT supports internships and apprenticeships. These hands-on opportunities aim to develop the skills necessary for success in their chosen careers.

DPT advocates for continuing education programs, enabling employees to adapt to changes in the job market. This initiative acknowledges the dynamic nature of industries and aims to facilitate continuous skill development.

Emphasize is to be given to regular evaluation and monitoring of educational programs. This ensures that the initiatives meet the demands of the job market, facilitating meaningful employment for students.