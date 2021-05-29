DPT’s two new candidates want a stronger Opposition

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The Druk Phuensum Tshogpa (DPT) candidate from Nganglam constituency for the up-coming bye-election, Rinchen Pelzang, 37, brings along 13 years of experience in the civil service and knowledge about rural Bhutan.

He holds a Bachelor and Diploma degrees in Agriculture Science from the College of Natural Resources, Royal University of Bhutan. He has also obtained a Post Graduate Diploma in the same subject from the International Agricultural Training Center in Israel.

He said, “My participation is solely driven by an innate desire to continue on our late Hon’ble MP Choida Jamtsho’s legacy, and accomplish activities that are currently underway. Moreover, my farming and agriculture background is another reason for seeking a political career. Over a decade of experience in rural livelihoods and agriculture, I have seen and heard unending stories of farmers and their daily grind.”

He also pledged to complete the on-going planned activities and un-planned activities that the late MP had promised. He pointed out that it is an opportunity to raise the concerns and issues confronting the farming sector at higher platforms, if he gets elected.

He also pledges to enhance and maintain food security and self-sufficiency, especially during these hard times of COVID-19 pandemic.

However, he said, “Given COVID-19 situation in the country, I feel that there won’t be much of a voter turnout, and I may not be able reach out my messages to the people of my constituency to the fullest.”

But he said everything is going smoothly as most of the past party supporters have come forward to support him as a token of tribute and solidarity to the late MP.

Though he is competing against a candidate who has participated in the past election, he said that the past results have revealed that DPT has maintained comparatively higher scores during the three consecutive elections.

“People of Nganglam Demkhong know that DNT has not fulfilled 90% of their pledges and the recent pledges made in Bumthang bye-election are yet to be fulfilled,” he added.

If elected, Rinchen Pelzang will champion for legislative and policy instruments to make the agriculture sector vibrant and source of gainful employment for our youth, said DPT.

Dorji Youden, 30, of DPT is contesting against the former Member of Parliament Karma Lhamo from DNT for the bye-election from the Monggar constituency. She is a mother of two, and after graduation from Sherubtse College in 2016, she served as a librarian in Lhuentse Higher Secondary School.

She said, “I took part to give people a choice, and to serve the Tsa-Wa-Sum to my best. I never thought I would partake in such a venture that soon. DPT, one of the oldest and the only party the people elected to Parliament in all the last three national elections, offered me the chance to represent. It is a matter of pride for me, as a woman, who hails from a humble rural background with practical experience and knowledge of the difficulties of a critical chunk of the population called – the youth.”

Given that politics is a male-dominated profession, she hopes that her participation will encourage young women to come forward to participate in politics.

She said that as the bye-election campaigning begins, it is her responsibility to reach out to the people of the constituency through whatever possible means and platforms. She does not have pledges, as such, but DPT is aiming to work towards achieving the pledges pledged by the ruling government.

The Opposition must fix the responsibility on the government to deliver on its promises, she said, adding that a weak opposition will mean giving the government a space to take the public for a ride by only promising.