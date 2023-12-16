Dragon Strikers win in Bhutan’s biggest cricket tournament

Share Facebook

The biggest cricket tournament in Bhutan, known as the BCCB Super League 2023 was held on 10 December at the Indian Embassy ground. Eight strong teams from different dzongkhags gave their all in 14 league matches and two exciting semi-finals, leading up to the final between the Druk Chargers and the Dragon Strikers.

The final match was joined by the President of the Bhutan Cricket Council Board, Thinley Wangchuk Dorji, was the chief guest. Development Director of SAARC, Varun Amar, representatives from the Indian Embassy, board members from BCCB, the Principal of Dechencholing School, club representatives, BCCB office staff, and the general audience.

In a match that kept audiences on the edge of their seats, the Dragon Strikers emerged victorious, securing the BCCB Super League Championship title with an impressive 238-run victory over the Druk Chargers. The President of BCCB presented the championship trophy and a cash prize of Nu 300,000 the Dragon Strikers. The runners-up and received a cash prize of Nu 120,000.

Kumar Subba, the captain of Dragon Strikers, expressed enthusiasm about working closely with his players during the preparation phase. He said, “The key to tournament success lies in self-belief, teamwork, and a thorough analysis of both individual and team strengths and weaknesses.”

However, the challenges faced by the team are noteworthy, with the majority of players being students who must undertake a weekly journey of over 550km from Gelephu to Thimphu for matches and back to Gelephu. Despite these obstacles, Kumar Subba highlighted the significance of tournaments like the BCCB Super League, providing a substantial platform for Bhutan’s young cricket players to showcase their talents.

Deki Yangzom, the Tournament Director for BCCB Super League 2023, emphasized the tournament’s role in creating opportunities for dedicated cricketers to exhibit their skills transparently. She outlined the broader objectives of the tournament, including engaging youth to discourage drug abuse, promoting the importance of individual health, and enhancing the skills of aspiring cricketers with the ultimate goal of identifying and nurturing exceptional players for national representation.

Meanwhile, individual players were also recognized for their outstanding performances during the tournament. Tsheltrim Singye, a young student representing Revived Chhukhaps Cricket Club, bagged the most valuable player and highest wicket-taker award for his remarkable achievement of securing 16 wickets in four matches. The title of highest scorer was achieved by Rangjung Mikyo Dorji from SKD All Stars Cricket Club.