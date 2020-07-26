Drangpon’s wife to appeal: Wamrong case

Share Facebook

Wamrong Drungkhag Court has sentenced the Drangpon’s wife Tshering Yangki to 18 months in prison in connection to a battery case on 22 July. The defendant was charged for battery and trespassing with 1 year and 6 months and 1 year respectively.

However, the court has ordered her to serve concurrent sentence of 1 year 6 months. The sentence is compoundable, and she can pay the national wage rate for one year six months which comes to Nu 68, 437 in lieu of the prison term.

However, Tshering Yangki, is going to appeal to the higher court.

The judgment also stated that as per section 39 of the Penal Code of Bhutan 2004, she has to pay compensation of Nu 225, 000 to the Sonam Peldon. In addition, she also has to pay Nu 38, 200 as medical expenses incurred during her medical treatment.

Meanwhile, Sonam Peldon and her son were acquitted by court on the charge of an assault as per section 49 and 50 of the PCB 2004.

The judgment also stated that the charges of harassment against Tshering Yangki were rejected since the prosecutor has not charged her for harassment. The court has altered the grading of the offence from a petty misdemeanor to a misdemeanor.

The initial incident took place in 26 April after a verbal tussle between the defendant Tshering Yangki and Sonam Peldon.