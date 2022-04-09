DRC committee lightens fines for late payment of BST

Share Facebook

RRCO Phuentsholing through the waiver authority of Regional Director, Regional Tax Appeal Committee and DRC Appeal Committee had considered fines and penalties for late payment of Sales Tax for the period of 5th Lockdown (16th January till 13th March 2022) depending on their compliance and past waiver record.

Nine Sales Tax units who were levied late interest for late payment of Sales Tax amounting to Nu 910,030 appealed.

Out of which Nu 769,867.03 was considered by the Appeal Committee of DRC and RRCO. Seven units were given 100% waiver and two unit’s 90% and 75% waivers.