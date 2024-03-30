Drug arrests in 2023 cost Bhutan Nu 538 million

Share Facebook

Prime Minster Tshering Tobgay revealed that it has cost the government 538 million just in arresting individuals and further sending them to prisons and deaddiction centers in 2023.

The PM shared that as the chairperson of the National Drug Task Force, they are working to build an inclusive environment in institutions such as schools and hospitals so that individuals who are affected by substance abuse feel open to come forward and seek help.

He said that with the number of cases increasing from 1,500 arrests in 2022 to more than 3600 arrests in 2023, it is all thanks to the RBP for working tirelessly.

He said that individuals who are into substance use will slowly become unproductive, not only impacting the individuals but also the family members and the community.

He said it is like a deadly disease and if it goes on in the long run, the country will make a sharp decline.

He said, His Majesty with deep concern has addressed the drug issue during the past National Day.

He said the government is in alignment with His Majesty’s vision and will work towards zero tolerance to drugs. He said this effort is a collective one as a nation including preventive measures from homes and schools.