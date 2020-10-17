ECB, ACC and RAA get new heads

Share Facebook

His Majesty The King appointed the new Chief Election Commissioner, Commissioners of the ECB, the Chairperson of the Anti Corruption Commission, ACC Commissioners, the Auditor General, and Drangpons to the Supreme Court and High Court on 14th October.

Sonam Topgay, who was serving as the Secretary of the Ministry of Home and Cultural Affairs, has been appointed as the new Chief Election Commissioner of the Election Commission of Bhutan. The Commissioners of ECB are Ugyen Chewang, who has been reappointed for a second term, and Dawa Tenzin, formerly Secretary at the ECB.

Chairperson of the ACC Deki Pema (Center), and Commissioners Jamtsho (R) and A. Karma Rinzin (L).

Deki Pema, who was one of the Commissioners of the ECB, is the new Chairperson of the Anti Corruption Commission. The ACC Commissioners are Jamtsho, reappointed for a second term, and A. Karma Rinzin, former Director of Professional Support at ACC.

Tashi, Auditor General, Royal Audit Authority.

The new Auditor General is Tashi, who was serving as Zimpon Wogma at the Office of the Gyalpoi Zimpon. Prior to his deputation, he was Chief Auditor at the Royal Audit Authority.

In accordance with the Constitution of Bhutan, the heads of the ECB, ACC, RAA, and Commissioners are appointed by The Druk Gyalpo from a list of names recommended jointly by the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice of Bhutan, the Speaker, the Chairperson of the National Council and the Leader of the Opposition Party.

1st row (L-R): Sangay Khandu, Justice of the Supreme Court, Dr.Jangchuk Norbu, and Pasang Wangmo, Justices of the High Court 2nd Row (L-R): Bir Bahadur, Tshering Dorji, and Lobzang Rinzin Yargay, Justices of the High Court.

Sangay Khandu, former acting Chief Justice of the High Court, has been appointed to the Supreme Court, which now has 5 Justices. Dr.Jangchuk Norbu, former Haa Drangpon, Pasang Wangmo, Justice at the Thimphu Dzongkhag Court, Bir Bahadur, former Samdrup Jongkhar Drangpon, Tshering Dorji, former Registrar General of the Supreme Court, and Lobzang Rinzin Yargay, former Director General of Bhutan National Legal Institute have been appointed to the High Court, which now has 9 Drangpons.

The Drangpons of the Supreme Court are appointed from among the Drangpons of the High Court or from among eminent jurists by The Druk Gyalpo in consultation with the National Judicial Commission, and Drangpons of the High Court are appointed from among Drangpons of the Dzongkhag Court, or from among eminent jurists by The Druk Gyalpo, on the recommendation of the National Judicial Commission.

Given the current restrictions in place due to COVID-19, the formal ceremonies for the new appointments are scheduled to be held at a later date. Meanwhile, the appointees will take office from immediate effect, to ensure that the important duties of their offices can continue unhindered.

