Education Minister clarifies Saturday off once and for all

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Despite Saturday off being given for a while there is still some confusion and debate on the matter with different schools implementing it differently.

To give a final clarification the Education Minister Yeezang De Thapa said, “From the government side, it is clear that we gave Saturday off. There are no classes but different schools have different requirements.”

She said the authority is given to the Principal and they can do it.

“They can keep it off like in urban areas where most of the schools are off. In rural areas only some are calling students and in boarding schools they have to engage children like in games.”

Lyonpo said she talked to a few of them but this is school and the government does not want to interfere in it.

She said Professional Development is up to the schools and they don’t want to dictate anything.

“Principals they themselves also want rest and from the government side it is very clear that it is off. If they think school needs it then it is up to them.”

She said that urban schools don’t call and a few rural schools call and that is also in consensus with principals and teachers.

She said the bottom line of Saturday off is no classes.