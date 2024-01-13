Election Petition period to end on 24th January evening: ECB

Share Facebook

The Election Commission of Bhutan (ECB), on Wednesday, as per the provision enshrined under Section 443 of the Election Act of the Kingdom of Bhutan, 2008, declare the names of candidates who have secured the highest number of valid votes in their parliamentary constituencies as having been duly elected from those constituencies to the National Assembly.

The General Election of the 4th National Assembly was successfully conducted in all the 47 National Assembly Demkhongs in the twenty Dzongkhags with the poll day on January 9, 2024.

As per Section 8 of Article 15 of the Constitution of the Kingdom of Bhutan, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), having won the majority of seats (30 seats) in the 4th National Assembly Elections, 2023-2024 is declared as the Ruling Party, while Bhutan Tendrel Party (BTP), having won 17 seats in the 4th National Assembly Elections, 2023-2024 is declared as the Opposition Party.

The overall voter turnout is 65.6%. Of the total 4,98,135 eligible registered voters, 3,26,775 voters cast their votes. From the total votes cast, 2,18,273 votes were cast in person on the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at the 809 polling stations and 1,08,502 votes were cast through Postal Ballots (In-country & Overseas) and Special Early Voting (SEV).

The two political parties and all the candidates who participated in the Primary Round and General Elections, 2023-2024 are reminded to file the Returns of Election Expenses to the concerned Dzongkhag Election Office or directly to the Public Election Fund Division, ECB, Thimphu within thirty days after the official declaration of the General Election results.

The Returns of Election Expenses must be filed not later than 8th February 2024 in the prescribed form.

The general public and all stakeholders were informed that the Election Petition Period of ten working days shall start from today and end at 5:00 p.m. of 24th January 2024.