Employers hire inexperienced youth as the experienced ones leave

In the ever-evolving landscape of employment, the question of whether skills or experience take precedence during job interviews continues to be a hot topic of discussion. With increasing numbers of people leaving their jobs behind for better opportunities, employers are now more interested in seeking the best fit for their organizations, and the skill set and experience of applicants have become the focal point of the hiring process.

So, how are employers navigating through this crucial decision-making process? Do they look for experience as a vital factor in the selection of job candidates or not?

Absolute Trading Private Limited’s Chief Executive Officer Thinley Wangchuk said, “We will definitely choose experienced people, but we also look at how well the candidates do during the test and interview process. In the private sector, I have noticed that when recruiting a recent graduate or an inexperienced candidate with the potential to work, they frequently quit after receiving training. The procedure of training them is rigorous.”

“We can pay a candidate with experience in the work we do well, and because they are aware of what they are aiming for, they are more likely to remain back and work for the company. The biggest difference I saw was that new grads who could start working right away left for greater possibilities, whereas experienced candidates stayed since they knew what they were doing,” he continued.

He claimed that despite the fact that they distributed multiple job vacancies, there weren’t enough applications. As a result, whether it is the recent graduates with no experience or those with experiences, they decided to go with the flow. Evaluating how well they do in tests and interviews under the condition that they commit to working there for three years.

A human resources representative from Scan Cafe Bhutan Private Limited agreed, saying, “We look for experienced employees because if we do hire inexperienced candidates to undertake specific roles in our organization then it is tough for them to catch up with the trainings. However, it is much better if we give the experienced candidates an opportunity.”

Although he noted that, when the order is greater, they do make compromises in the hiring of applicants.

According to the human resources representative, only a small percentage of inexperienced candidates succeed while working for them. He did concur, though, that they become more effective at their jobs with continued training.

The emphasis on experience has gradually shifted, as the employers now are more welcoming towards people with the ability to work, with the growing recognition of the importance of skills in a rapidly changing job market.

Skills refer to a candidate’s specific abilities, competencies, and knowledge that can be directly applied to the job at hand.

Pema Wangda, Sherig X’s chief executive officer, stated, “I have roughly 14 staff, and for the past few months, I have been hiring them. One thing I’ve seen is that finding experienced workers in Bhutan is really challenging, and there is a complete mismatch. However, when you hire recent grads who can work and who are eager to work, they perform quite well with training.”

In addition to the fact that there aren’t enough candidates, he stated that he likes recent graduates with the capacity to work.

Tandy Wangchuk, the President of the Bhutan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, said, “We do not look at their experience; we look at their competency during the hiring process, such as the marks during the viva and written test, and select them accordingly.”

He claimed that the BCCI has long considered applicants’ competency when employing them.

On the other hand, some individuals have adopted a comprehensive strategy, using both experience and competence as crucial selection factors.

“There are many people leaving our institution, and it is difficult to find a replacement as one is to one. Therefore, hiring people depends on the circumstance and the position when comparing skills to experience,” said one of the official from the financial institution in Bhutan.

He said, “If are hiring a chief executive officer and general manager, we will undoubtedly consider the candidate’s credentials and experience. In the same way, certain ICT positions have experience requirements, but we also have lower-level positions like credit assistance and banking assistance, as well as entry-level officer positions. We assess competency and subject relevance. So, give recent university grads and recent high school graduates a chance.”

Likewise, Rinzin Wangchuk, Editor from Kuensel said, “It is always nice to have experienced candidates, but what matters most is that during the hiring process, if the candidates perform well during the interview and written test, we hire them, whether they are experienced or not, but we head hunt for certain positions.”

As the debate rages on, the future of job interviews may see a continued shift towards a balanced evaluation of both skills and experience. Employers recognize the significance of experience in ensuring a smooth transition into a role, but they also understand that skills contribute to long-term success and organizational growth.