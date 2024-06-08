Empowering domestic violence survivors to gain financial independence and stability

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

In an initiative aimed at supporting the survivors of domestic violence and gender-based violence, One Click Services has come up with an inspiring program.

Zigyel Tshering, the operational head of One Click Services shared, “We have been robust with the marketing efforts involving meetings with institutions that require extensive cleaning services. We’re also working towards collaborating with organizations like NPPF, NHDCL, RBP, and Renew. Additionally, Thimphu Thromde has supported the initiative by promoting it on their official platforms, significantly aiding their outreach efforts,” he further added.

“This initiative is designed to empower victims of domestic violence, homemakers, and recovering addicts by providing them with the means to support themselves financially.”

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), One Click Services hopes the project based on a fair compensation model, retaining only 25 percent of total revenue while allocating the remaining 75 percent to beneficiaries, will give access to financial independence and security for the survivors.

Recognizing the stigma and lack of opportunities faced by domestic violence survivors and recovering addicts, the team developed One Click Services to offer these individuals a chance for a dignified life.

One Click Services is working towards partnerships with institutions that have large colonies in need of cleaning services, offering them at discounted rates due to their fair compensation model.

Zigyel said the long-term, the company aims to expand its services to other financially unstable individuals. They envision becoming a one-stop solution for household services, including cleaning, plumbing, electrical, and carpentry services.

Despite financial challenges posed by the pandemic, One Click Services have not sought external funding, relying instead on their own reserves.

One Click Services want to assure their clients receive valuable services in return for their financial contributions, and by pricing their services reasonably, they ensure benefits for clients, beneficiaries, and the company itself.

He highlighted the quality assurance, efficiency, convenience, and affordability are the pillars of company’s’ strategy for long-term sustainability.