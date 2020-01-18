Enhanced supplementary budget and pay discussed

The National Assembly on 17th January discussed the ‘Supplementary Budget Appropriation’ and ‘Pay Revision’ amendment bills of Bhutan for the financial year 2019-2020.

An approved budget of Nu 64.826 bn was brought into consolidation for the 2019-20 Five Year plan up from the total expenditure of Nu 61.197 bn in the budget presented last year.

“Whereas additional budget is required for revision of pay and allowances considered by the Government in accordance with section 4(2) and 63 of the Pay Revision Act 2019” said the bill.

The police wages were brought in line with that of RBA and RBG. .

An instance of the discussion saw Panbang MP Dorji Wangdi pointing to the PDP proposed supply of track suits, mattresses, shoes and uniform for 10,000 students which the current government had abstained.

On this the Finance minister said the issue needs to be discussed further.

The Finance Minister also said that, the pay revision and house rent allowances for the S5 rank had been bit unjust previously and told the distinguished participants the need for discussion in the sittings ahead.

Non Formal Education (NFE) Instructors and ECCD Facilitators’ pay rates and other proceedings were also discussed among the other rates.

‘Discretionary Grants’ which were formerly named as Discretionary Allowances for the MPs and Dzongdas’ was also discussed between the members.

Following that, Designated duty vehicle for Dzongdas has been revised from SUV with FWD up to 2500 cc to 2800 cc of the same.

Children Education Allocation (CEA) which is provided for covering cost of education during foreign posting was brought onto the session discussion to have a system where the allowance would be determined by the children’s place of education instead of the parents’ posting location.