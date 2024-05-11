Enjoying the first Saturday off

Share Facebook

The fulfillment of the directive to cancel Saturday classes stirred widespread relief from students, parents, and educators alike, as the new government announced that Saturday classes would be canceled.

According to many teachers and students that the paper interviewed, Saturday off starting from 4 May was a break they really needed.

For students like Tashi Wangmo, a senior at Lango Higher Secondary School, the announcement of Saturday off came as relief as she was burden with school work. “Saturday classes were like an extra weight on our shoulders,” she explains. “It’s not just about the academic workload; it’s about having time to recharge, pursue hobbies, and spend quality time with family and friends. This decision feels like a victory for student well-being.”

Susmita, an English teacher, had a similar statement to share. “Teaching is a demanding profession, and the constant pressure to cover curriculum often leaves little room for creativity and personal development. The cancellation of Saturday classes allows educators to refresh, explore new teaching methodologies, and achieve a healthier work-life balance.”

Another teacher expresses her gratitude to the new government. “On behalf of educators across the country, I extend my sincerest thanks to the Cabinet for recognizing the importance of teacher welfare, and acknowledging the need for a more balanced approach to education. The Cabinet did not break its promise.”

Tshering Tobgay, a parent and business owner, said that he is a father of two school-going children and that Saturdays were always a nightmare to him. He said, “Between balancing work commitments and driving my kids to various extracurricular activities, there was hardly any time for family bonding. Now, we can finally enjoy leisurely weekends together without the stress of academic obligations.”

Pema Zangmo, a parent expressed her gratitude to the Ministry of Education for their bold decision to prioritize student well-being over traditional academic norms and the impact of this decision extends beyond mere convenience.

She said, “With Saturdays freed up from academic rigidity, students can explore their passions, educators can cultivate innovative teaching methods, and families can nurture stronger bonds.”

While some educators worry about the potential loss of instructional time, and raise concerns about achieving educational equity in the absence of Saturday classes, the dominant feeling continues to be hopeful.

This delivered pledge also gained voters’ trust in the government as in early March 2024, MoESD was in a controversy when the committee tasked with examining the feasibility of canceling Saturday classes failed to take action immediately.

Although this led to heated debates between the voters and the government, the Prime Minister clarified that this was just a recommendation, with the final decision pending.

Subsequently, MoESD took an investigative step by contacting the expertise of an international education assessment team, ‘Cambridge International,’ to evaluate the nation’s schools and curriculum which further delayed the finalization of this pledge.

The team conducted extensive surveys and interviews, revealing that the Bhutanese education curriculum has excessive content and lacks alignment with international standards.

Moreover, teachers are stretched thin, participating in numerous extracurricular activities, compromising instructional quality, and the need for curriculum revision and a renewed focus on educational quality over quantity shall be implemented.

Thus, after the announcement of doing away with Saturday classes, the Prime Minister said that the teachers, who are the root of education, shall be given training related to professional development.

As per a statement from MoESD, “The ministry remains committed to collaborating with educators, parents, and students to monitor the impact of this schedule change and make necessary adjustments to ensure that all students receive a quality education.”