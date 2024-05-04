EU and UNICEF Pledge €1 Million to Boost Digital Education in Bhutan

Share Facebook

The European Union (EU) and UNICEF have announced an innovative partnership aimed at revolutionising digital education and skills development in Bhutan.

In a move to bolster children’s learning experiences and skill development, the European Union has pledged €1 million in funding. This investment is set to play an essential role in enhancing employability, stimulating economic growth, and narrowing disparities among Bhutanese youth. The initiative will be spearheaded by the STEM and Innovation Division of the Ministry of Education and Skills Development (MoESD), in close partnership with UNICEF.

Recent data from the World Skills Clock emphasises the urgency of this initiative, revealing that a staggering 66.9% of the country’s youth aged 15–24 lack digital skills, while 79.8% are devoid of secondary-level education skills.

Over the course of three years, this comprehensive programme will complement the country’s ongoing efforts to embrace digital transformation across the basic, secondary, and technical/vocational education sectors. The overarching goal is to bridge the digital divide exacerbated by the pandemic and foster inclusive learning environments for all.

Key objectives of the initiative include strengthening systems for enriched and high-quality digital learning experiences through improved digital governance and policy frameworks. Enhancing the digital skills, cybersecurity awareness, and online safety of stakeholders, including teachers, parents, and students.