Ex-Drayang employees hope MoLHR schemes can allow them to earn a living

The Department of Employment and Entrepreneurship (DoEE) under the Ministry of Labour and Human Resources (MoLHR) is in the process of collecting information from the registered ex-Drayang employees on their areas of interest for skilling and engagement programs.

It was learnt that tailoring, hair and beauty, bakery, culinary, food and beverage are some of areas preferred by the ex-employees.

The candidates will be given a choice on various available skilling programs, however, if they want to opt for a direct employment, the ministry will than facilitate in linking them with suitable jobs against the job vacancies and as per their skills and qualifications.

According to a drayang owner, there were 60 Drayangs in operation with more than 900 employees across the country.

The Program Officer, DoEE, Chimmi Rinzin, said that if the candidates opt for the Skills Development Program (SDP) and Build Bhutan Project (BBP), they will be sent for skills training, and thereafter post-skilling support, such as job referral, engagement, and placement will be provided.

He said, “Every SDP training will conclude with the Basic Entrepreneurship Course with which they will directly be engaged, or are provided with hand holding support to set up businesses/self employment.”

MoLHR will facilitate the support access provided by other agencies and help them to acquire credit schemes, such as the National Credit Guarantee Scheme and the National CSI Bank in consultation with MoF.

He said, after the entrepreneurship training, the handholding support will be provided in coordination with relevant agencies.

“The salary for direct engagement on average will start from Nu 7,000 per month, which is expected to go up to Nu 20,000 depending upon their qualification and skills,” he added.

Sithar, and his wife worked in a Drayang, whereby their living standard was getting better every year, however, the pandemic ruined everything, and now, they get barely to eat three meals in a day.

He said, “The closure of Drayangs came to me as a shocking news. It’s not that I have not tried for jobs, I did, but my qualification took me nowhere, and I am still suffering to find one. But now that government is looking forward to employ us, I am a bit relived.”

Nevertheless, no assurance can be given. He has applied for skilling programs, and he is hopeful that he will land up somewhere where the earning can help run a decent household.

Tshewang Lham said that she had been working in a Drayang for quite sometime, and was happy working in one as she could use the morning hours to weave for an extra income.

She said, “I was happily managing my family with my earnings in the past, but now, I have to ask money from my parents for my survival.”

She was eagerly waiting for the reopening of Drayangs.

“I would opt for the skilling program so that I can start my own small business after the training. It’s too early for me to comment on how the program will benefit us, as it is yet to start, but for now, I am happy if it can help me to sustain an income” she added.