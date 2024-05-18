FAO launches USD 83M Country Programming Framework for Bhutan and Nepal

Share Facebook

On 15 May 2024, the Prime Minister (PM), Dasho Tshering Tobgay, officially launched the FAO Country Programming Framework (CPF) for 2024–2028 at the Bhutan Agrifood Trade and Investment Forum. The strategic document, developed collaboratively between FAO and the Royal Government of Bhutan (RGoB), aligns closely with Bhutan’s 13th Five-Year Plan (FYP) and is designed to enhance the country’s agriculture, livestock, food systems, environmental sustainability, and climate resilience efforts.

PM DashoTshering Tobgay congratulated the FAO on this ambitious initiative, emphasising its alignment with Bhutan’s national priorities and the 13th FYP.

PM highlighted the framework’s inclusive and collaborative development process, and its importance in supporting Bhutan’s agrifood systems, environmental sustainability, and climate change adaptation and mitigation.

FAO Representative for Bhutan and Nepal, Ken Shimizu, noted the ambitious goal of mobilising approximately USD 83 million for the CPF. He mentioned that about USD 16 million has already been secured, with an additional USD 42 million in the pipeline and USD 25 million under soft commitment.

Shimizu underscored the importance of this partnership in achieving the set targets through collective engagement.

The CPF 2024-2028 outlines four key priority areas: Sustainable Agrifood Systems Transformation that focuses on accelerating investment, entrepreneurship, product development, and employment in high-value agrifood value chains for international markets, leveraging sustainable natural resource use. Food Security, Safety, and Nutrition-Sensitive Agriculture aims to enhance food security, promote safe and nutritious food, and implement climate-smart agricultural practices. Sustainable Natural Resources Management involves climate change mitigation and adaptation measures, disaster risk management, and preparedness, ensuring the protection and sustainable management of natural resources. Evidence-Based Agrifood Systems Planning emphasises data-driven planning and programming at national and local levels to support effective decision-making in agrifood systems.

During the event, the One Country, One Priority Product (OCOP) Initiative was also launched.

Bhutan joined the OCOP initiative in 2021, selecting quinoa as its priority product. The OCOP initiative aims to address challenges of hunger, food insecurity, and malnutrition while supporting smallholder and family farms through sustainable value chains.

CPF unveiled by the FAO for Bhutan aligns seamlessly with the nation’s strategic priorities for sustainable development and the attainment of the 2030 Agenda and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). At its core lies a commitment to fostering Equitable, Diversified, Green, and Sustainable Economic Growth.

This entails a strong emphasis on inclusive human development, environmental preservation, and resilient systems and communities. Key areas of focus include enhancing infrastructure, leveraging technology, improving access to finance, and fostering stakeholder coordination to bolster productivity and facilitate market access.

A pivotal component of CPF is the drive towards digital transformation. Through the implementation of cutting-edge digital tools, Bhutan aims to attain real-time insights into food production, distribution, and consumption patterns. This strategic embrace of digital technologies promises to revolutionize agricultural practices and enhance overall efficiency across the food value chain.

Scientific and Technological Advancements form another cornerstone of country’s agricultural development strategy outlined in CPF. With a dedicated investment in research and development, the nation endeavors to boost productivity, mitigate post-harvest losses, and amplify value addition in the agricultural sector. By harnessing innovation, Bhutan aims to unlock new pathways for sustainable growth and resilience.

Nutrition and Health emerge as integral pillars within country’s agricultural framework. In a bid to promote holistic well-being, CPF advocates for the promotion of traditional foods and robust dietary education initiatives. By prioritizing nutrition, Bhutan seeks to enhance the health outcomes of its populace while simultaneously bolstering agricultural sustainability.

Furthermore, CPF emphasizes a firm commitment to Sustainable Agricultural Practices. Embracing nature-first approaches and bolstering disaster risk reduction measures, Bhutan aims to cultivate a resilient agricultural landscape that is both environmentally sustainable and economically viable. Through these concerted efforts, Bhutan endeavors to chart a path towards a more prosperous and sustainable agricultural future.

The draft 13th FYP of Bhutan projects investments of Nu 750 billion (USD 9 billion), triple the 12th FYP budget. Over 50 percent of the required investments are expected to come from external grants and concessional loans, highlighting the importance of attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and improving access to credit for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).