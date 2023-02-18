First ever BIMSTEC Quiz contest between 7 countries held in Bhutan

Share Facebook

Sri Lanka has won the first-ever Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) quiz contest held in Thimphu to commemorate the silver jubilee celebration of BIMSTEC.

Each team comprised of two secondary school students from the seven BIMSTEC Member States—Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Burma, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

With 130 points, Sri Lanka won the quiz. Nepal came in second with 87 points, and India took the third rank with 84 points.

Bhutan came fourth.

The quiz winner and coach expressed their joy at winning. “It is the team work and hard work that got us through,” she added.

Medhini Wanigarante, one of the participants and winners from Sri Lanka, said, “We are proud and happy for ourselves, and it is really a great opportunity for me to represent my country in the international quiz, and this is happening for the first time, and we are glad that we are making history by being the first winners of the BIMSTEC Quiz.”

Sayurangi Premasiri, the other participant and winner of the quiz contest from Sri Lanka, said, “I am really happy, and I have participated in lots of quizzes; winning this quiz is a great achievement for my quiz career.”

The coach of the winning team, Sri Lanka, Nirosha Kannangara, shared her joy.

“I am really proud of the girls, and the victory is all theirs, and they worked really hard to earn their victory,” she said.

“It is the result of our efforts, and we are delighted to be the first runners-up,” Aayusha Bohara, one of the participants from Nepal.

Sushank Paudel, another participant from Nepal, stated, “Luck was on the other side, and it was a terrific opportunity for us to engage with new people.”

“I suppose the quiz was the game of chance for which every nation prepared the best,” he added.

“I am happier to have this wonderful experience visiting Bhutan and meeting new people, and I am fortunate enough to be here and winning,” Reet from team India said.

The teams from each nation expressed their appreciation for having the opportunity to take part in the quiz, and further said that they would be pleased to take part in other events, if given the chance.

The participants from the seven BIMSTEC Member States were Abudullah Ishrak Shihab, Arshil Bin Wahid from Bangladesh; Nayza Tshering and Tashi Norbu from Bhutan; Reet and Ron Dutta from India; Myo Zet Aung and Mya Kay Khine Kyaw from Myanmar; Sushank Paudel and Aayusha Bohara from Nepal; S.T.D. Premasiri and B.D.M.A. Wanigaratne from Sri Lanka ; and Chittiphattra Changtham and Kanyaphat Boontham from Thailand.

The Quiz Master Thinley Yangchen Dorji of BBS asked an array of questions related to the seven countries and also BIMSTEC as an organization. There was tough competition among the countries and many nail biting moments.

The quiz was also interesting as teams could choose their packets of questions, and in the buzzer rounds teams were often seen answering questions on each others countries showing how well the teams prepared.

Recognising the importance of young people in driving regional cooperation and integration, the BIMSTEC Secretariat decided to organise an event of this nature to help foster fraternal spirits, and so that BIMSTEC Member States would be inspired to take steps to create more opportunities in future for young people in the region to come together and interact.

While financial support was given from BIMSTEC along with logistical help to get the students to Bhutan, the BBS organized the quiz by coming up with the questions, graphics and set decoration. This was the first time that Bhutan hosted a live quiz of seven countries and broadcast it live on BBS.

The Chief Guest Lyonpo Dasho Dr Tandi Dorji gave away the main prize to the winning team.