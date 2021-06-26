First ever IELTS with syllabus launched by RTI

Share Facebook

Rinchen Training Institute (RTI) has launched an IELTS course in the country and it is being further simplified for aspirants sitting for one. They are the certified regional partner of IDP-Australia and IELTS PVT. Ltd.

RTI has formulated IELTS and TOEFL into a month-long coaching class with syllabus.

They are one among the three institutes who will provide IELTS coaching classes in the country. The course is expected to help students with tips, techniques and processes for better score.

Rinchen, proprietor of RTI shared that this will be the first center in the country with full infrastructure and environment solely dedicated for English language proficiency with guidance from certified and qualified tutors.

She said, “The institute was established in response to daily queries from at least two to three students on a daily basis to pursue studies and employment in Australia, America and Europe. We will issue certificate of proficiency which will help them develop employment prospects, especially in European nations.”

The improved language proficiency with certificate will help them find a good employment while in a first world country, she said. No other firms are certified yet for coaching with syllabus and they would sponsor at least two students in each batch.

Meanwhile, she said, “There are many illegal and unauthorized coaching classes in town and these kind of unauthorized coaching classes hamper the standard and quality of the coaching. Having to compete would be difficult and so, this is one challenge we see at the moment.”

She also said that they have always been a part of curbing unemployment in the country. They have been employing youths under their firm (Rinchen Education and Consultancy Services) and they see the potential in hiring more in future.

Moreover, she said that she is looking at collaborating with institute overseas to help employ a significant number of youths in RTI.

For now they would focus on IELTS while the upcoming courses are TOEFL, Digital marketing and entrepreneurship. Once they get the approval from the government, they would implement the courses.