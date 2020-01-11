FIT from Jan 2020 for selected technical graduates

A month-long Foundational In-service Training (FIT) is being introduced for the Bhutan Civil Service Examination (BCSE) selected technical graduates entering the civil service in January 2020. FIT will start on 3 January 2020 and will be conducted by the Royal Institute of Management as an annual program.

The objective of FIT is to enable the new entrants into civil servants to acquire basic organizational and operational competencies to be able to be work ready. In the past, without such training, technical graduates faced challenges to carry out the responsibilities after their placement, resulting in low work productivity and difficulty in delivering services.

The course covers both managerial and behavioral competencies. The graduates will be introduced and given basic hands on training to the government systems, like the Government Performance Management System (GPMS), BCSR 2018, and Managing for Excellence (MaX), Leadership Feedback System (LFS), budget preparation and procurement management.

The graduates will also be trained in behavioral skills on leadership, design thinking and mindfulness practices. The program also seeks to foster esprit de corps and camaraderie amongst all entrants to the civil service for enhanced coordination and collaboration amongst sectors, and instill a spirit of public service, including the importance of values, ethics and integrity, in discharging the service to the nation.