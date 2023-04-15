Five aspiring NC candidates of Trashiyangtse pledge for the betterment of their dzongkhag

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Karma Gyeltshen, 40, from Yangtse Throm, is the current Member of Parliament (MP) in the National Council, and is re-contesting for the seat. He has a Bachelor’s in education with more than nine years of experience in teaching.

He pledged to review policies and legislations in limitations law, review the Civil Liability Bill, Mines and Minerals Law, Impeachment Procedure Law, Forest and Nature Conservation Bill 2021 and also pledged to consider, pass, amend or reject legislation passed by the National Assembly in accordance with the provision of the Act.

Sonam Tshering, from Yangtse, is a retired RBP Lt. Colonel. He has studied B.Sc from Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi and is a recipient of the Drakpoi Thuksey (Heart of Armed Forces).

He pledged to look into an amendment of laws for the provision of motorable roads to places where there are no roads, to review tourism policies for the designation of Trashiyangtse as a tourist destination, review of agricultural and industrial laws for the construction of cold storage in Trashiyangtse, amendment of criminal justice to the people, enactment of Right to Information and Civil Liability Law (Tort) and business-friendly laws and removal of bureaucratic hurdles or good governance.

Ngawang Tashi, 40, from Tongmijangsa Gewog has a Bachelor of Arts from North Bengal University, India and has worked in local governance for eight years and private business.

As a representative of the people of Trashiyangtse, Ngawang Tashi pledged to accomplish the sacred responsibilities of the National Council to uphold the security and sovereignty of the country and fulfil the vision of His Majesty The Druk Gyalpo.

He pledged to serve as a bridge between the government and the local government, discuss the pertinent issue in the NC, and prioritize FYP for Trashiyangtse and many other pledges to serve the people and the nation.

Sonam Tenzin, 38, from Khamdang gewog has a Bachelor’s in Computer Science from India. He has 14 years of work experience in the private sector and was a general manager at Bhutan Industrial Gas.

He pledged to promote equal fulfilment of the needs of people through policies and programs, and initiate and amend existing law in accordance with the Constitution of Bhutan, so as to serve the people and the nation with loyalty and dedication.

Kiba Wangchuk from Jamkhar Gewog has a Bachelor’s in Technology, Civil Engineering. He pledged to develop a uniform standard bidding document and develop policies to support the outreach of basic amenities. He also said he would review the Bhutan Civil Service Act and Regulations to build a robust civil service structure.

He said. “I am dedicated to enhancing the independence and security of our country, making it more resilient to threats of all kinds, including financial security and human resource limitations. I firmly believe that the future of our country is intricately linked to the fate of our youth, and therefore, I vow to prioritize the well-being of our young people and dedicate all my efforts towards securing a bright future for our nation.”