Five political party’s manifestos related to migration

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The five political parties, Bhutan Tendrel Party (BTP), Druk Nyamrup Tshogpa (DNT), Druk Phuensum Tshogpa (DPT), Druk Thuendrel Tshogpa (DTT) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in their manifestoes have addressed the issue of migration.

BTP in its manifesto also states about overseas migration and demography.

BTP said it shall accelerate the economy towards a high-income level, ensure job security, promote investment for Bhutanese diaspora, facilitate gig economy platforms, equip individuals with necessary skills, support reintegration of overseas skilled returnees, and implement family-friendly policies to balance work and family responsibilities.

DPT aims to encourage non-resident Bhutanese investment, support social and spiritual activities for Bhutanese diasporas, launch a ‘Smart and Expanded Bhutan’ initiative, and utilize overseas Bhutanese expertise and capital to build the nation, ensuring Bhutan’s identity is upheld regardless of geographical location.

DNT states about creating more opportunities and meaningful jobs, better opportunities and assured employment

PDP states that for the overseas study and employment program, the party will liaise with countries that are safe for work and facilitate the employment of the youth. PDP also plans to establish institutional partnerships with foreign educational institutions and offer specialized training programs in fields that are in demand abroad, such as nursing, care giving, and teaching.

Additionally, PDP mentions about facilitating opportunities for youth to gain employment in these vocations overseas.

It says it will support one youth from a household where no member of the household had gone abroad to study and work in countries, like Australia, the Middle East and Canada by providing concessionary education loans to pay tuition fees for the first semester.