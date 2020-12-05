Flu vaccines here and vaccinations have started from 7th December

Share Facebook

The flu vaccine for the general population has arrived, and it has cleared, regulatory requirements, since the ministry had to get clearance from the Drug Regulatory Authority (DRA). It is being be distributed to the health facilities.

The ministry has been receiving queries on the flu vaccine for the general population. Flu vaccination for high risk or vulnerable people is almost complete in the Phase 1.

Phase 1 comprises of elderly citizens over the age of 65, children between 6 to 24 months of age, medical and health professionals, people with chronic medical conditions, pregnant women and frontliners serving in the red zone. Phase two has started from 7th December. The total cost of flu vaccine for the first and second phases is Nu 114 million.

Meanwhile, MoH has planned to provide flu vaccine through satellite clinics to avoid over-crowding. A detailed micro plan has been developed by the Thromde Health Office in Thimphu. Multiple vaccination sites or temporary vaccination posts has been created in line with COVID-19 zoning system in Thimphu Thromde.

Phase 2 covers flu vaccine for the rest of the population. A person has to bring the CID card, Resident ID, MCH or any other relevant document to get the vaccine.

