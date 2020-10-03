Flu vaccines to start from 7th October and more flu clinics will be set up in Southern parts of the country

As of today, 64,370 people are screened in the flu clinics in the country. On an average 205 patients visit flu clinic daily. Starting 5th of September 2020, every single person visiting the flu clinic is being tested. About 7,140 people across the country has been tested from 5th September to date.

The health ministry request everyone to visit flu clinics if they have any flu-like symptoms because this would help to prevent virus from spreading. If any person who has cold, headache, body ache or fever to visit flu clinic and avail the Covid-19 testing. If this is followed by everyone then there will not be lockdown like the previous one because if any person has COVID-19 then it will not be difficult to find the person who has virus.

So therefore, if all the people visits flu clinic and follow health protocols and other safety measures then smart lockdown will be implemented where only some part of the area will be lockdown and rest will be as normal.

Health Minister Dechen Wangmo said anyone visiting flu clinic should come in a taxi to come alone or even if they have their own vehicle, not to bring anyone along with them. And if old people have flu like symptoms, they can always call the toll free number, an ambulance will come to get their samples. Antigen test kits are available in all the flu clinic and it does not take more than half an hour for the test result.

Health ministry is planning to have more flu clinics in the southern part. In Phuentsholing, two more flu clinics will be constructed which will be open 24 hours. There will also be clinics in Ammo Chhu colony and in Samdrupjongkhar inside Police Camp. The ministry is planning to have three to four flu clinics in Thimphu. Soon the ministry will identify the areas to have the flu clinics.

The minister requested everyone to avoid crowds, not to travel if it is not necessary and follow health protocols. She said the virus is very new and no one knows how things would turn out even if a person have recovered from the virus.

Meanwhile, flu vaccine for the vulnerable or high risk population will be launched soon. Everyone falling under the category can avail the flu shots or vaccines at their nearest health center and respective zones.

Phase 1 will be launched on 7th October and this phase comprises of elderly citizens over the age of 65; children between 6 to 24 months of age; Medical and health professionals; People with chronic medical conditions; Pregnant women and Frontliners serving in the red zone.

Phase 2 will be in November where the rest of the population will be vaccinated but one has to bring a CID card, Resident ID, MCH or any other relevant document.

