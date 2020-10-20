Formal notification of Allay and Toorsa tea route permitted for Bhutan’s bilateral and transit trade with India

The Indian Embassy in Press release said that acting on a request received from the Royal Government of Bhutan, the Government of India on 16 October 2020 formally notified the Asian Highway 48 connecting Torsha tea garden in India and Allay in Bhutan, as an additional route corresponding to the Land Customs Station at Jaigaon in India on the India-Bhutan border.

With this notification issued in the Gazette of India the route connecting Toorsa tea garden and Allay is now an authorised route formally notified for Bhutan’s two-way bilateral trade with India and two-way transit trade through Indian territory, as well as movement of goods from one part of Bhutan to another through mutually agreed entry/exit points mentioned in the Protocol to the Agreement on Trade, Commerce and Transit between India and Bhutan.

Previously, as a temporary measure, the one-way movement of cargo from India into Bhutan through Ahllay commenced on 15 July 2020 and the two-way movement of goods through Allay commenced subsequently on 19 August 2020.

The Embassy said this latest development will greatly mitigate disruptions in the movement of goods between the two countries by formally allowing access through Allay as an alternative to Phuentsholing, particularly given the congestion of traffic on the Jaigaon-Phuentsholing route and the evolving COVID-19 situation in the region.

It said Bhutan is India’s closest partner and friend and India’s prompt response is a reflection of the special bonds of trust and understanding between India and Bhutan that have existed over decades.

It reiterated that going forward, India will continue to extend all possible support to Bhutan to minimize the health and economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

