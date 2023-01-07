Former babysitter to connecting job seekers and job givers

Share Facebook

The wisdom in the saying that in the middle of difficulty lies opportunity is proving to be true as we reel in from the COVID-19 pandemic. Most people have had to realign and adjust to new job profiles as blue collar workers and farmers to earn a livelihood.

While the Druk Gyalpo’s Kidu came to the rescue of hundreds of thousands of people, however, there were a large number of people who worked through out the pandemic so that the Kidu could go to the destitute and most needy people.

A mother of three from Pemagatshel, Tshering Pelden, 28, worked as a babysitter during the pandemic period, and her husband found a job as a helper in a fabrication business in Gelephu. Her entertainment business was shut down due to the pandemic.

“There was also the Druk Gyalpo’s Kidu available during the pandemic, but I didn’t apply for it since I wanted the money to go to people in need. We are physically healthy and capable of working, so rather than applying for Kidu, we went to work. We realized how crucial these small are jobs, especially during the pandemic. We also encountered many people like us who were surviving and working in small professions,” Tshering Pelden said.

She is currently unemployed, but is in the midst of developing an online hiring platform called Druk Human Resource Services (DHRS) for skilled and unskilled workers with minimal qualification to take up informal jobs. DHRS plans to address the issue of individuals lacking laborers or workers in workplaces, homes, etc.

The concept for DHRS occurred to them during the pandemic, as Tshering and her husband were struggling to make ends meet, and they knew that many families would be struggling and in search of jobs.

“Talented individuals and youth are leaving the nation, and we have presumed or understood that the job givers must have lost their workers, and we believe that there is no need to replace them with Indian laborers because the country has highly talented people who are eager to accept the informal jobs. And we are here to serve as a link between these job seekers and the job givers.”

She stated that she publicize DHRS through social media platforms and the mainstream media.

“It is not to make ourselves famous or popular, but to raise awareness about the existence of DHRS. We can also communicate with others physically, which is what we are doing. People in our group are also advised that if they have individuals seeking for employment who are like us, they should contact us and join DHRS. We will also individually inform job providers that they may contact us if they require any of the available workers,” she stated.

DHRS is 200 members strong at the moment, of which around 60 to 70 individuals are ready to work immediately. DHRS is focusing on creating opportunities for domestic workers, plumbers, painters, electricians, etc.

In order to connect the job giver and seeker, she plans to open a small office in Thimphu. “We approached the MoLHR about this, and they were quite supportive,” she said.

She expressed that it is critical to have a job in order to make a living.

Knowing how difficult it may be for someone with a small job to make ends meet, DHRS will link job seekers with employers, allowing the employee to keep the full amount provided by the employer.

“If we connect an individual with the job provider and take a portion of what the job giver pays them, it will become a business rather than a support service. It will also imply that we will be selling them. So our objective is to supply a workforce to job providers when they need it while not taking any money from it, allowing individuals to keep the money they will receive,” she said.

While linking the job seeker and job giver, DHRS will work accordance with the MoLHR Act.

“Furthermore, our purpose is not only to link the job seeker and the job giver, but if any situation for instance the worker fleeing and the owner avoiding paying the worker, then I will approach MoLHR and do the appropriate things in accordance with the MoLHR Act. There will also agreement made between the job seeker and job giver,” she said.

Additionally, DHRS intends to provide door-to-door services, allowing those who lack the necessary tools but possess the necessary abilities to hire them from DHRS.

“There will be a few staff working for DHRS, and the office space must also be paid for. As a result, we will give a platform for those with skills, such as a beautician, painter, plumber, and so on, to go door-to-door and provide their services. However, because these people lack the necessary equipment to deliver these services, DHRS will provide this equipment for hire and small fees will be collected for hiring the equipment,” she said, adding that if these modest sums gathered are adequate to cover the office space rent and employee salaries, she will be content.

It has been a month since Tshering have been preparing and forming the group.

“We haven’t announced any job vacancies or even promised any to individuals. However, we are advising them to prepare and work together because we want to do everything professionally so that there are no issues in the future,” she said.

She is optimistic that more people will join the organization since their goal is to link them with job providers and ensure that they keep all of the money that they are paid.

“Many people are counting on us. Many of them also came forward and expressed their willingness to work in any line of employment. I told them right away to start small and not aim for big jobs since I wouldn’t accept anyone who want to work in formal jobs,” she said.

In the meanwhile, DHRS intends to start functioning starting January 2023, as soon as they obtain their license.