Former teacher says 16 years work in Samtse helped get him elected

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

With 8 candidates in the race, a former teacher, Tashi Dendup, won the race with 7,161 votes. Tashi Dendup has worked as an educator and an administrator at the Ministry of Education for 18 years and as a manager in the private sector for 2 years.

He holds a Master’s in Professional Accounting, UA, Australia and did his B.Ed. from Samtse College of Education. Tashi Dendup is from Dophoogchen gewog.

Of the 20 years of work experience, he said that he has worked in Samtse for 16 years as a teacher making rounds in all the 15 gewogs.

“This gave me a chance to talk to people and know their issues. During my tenure as teacher and vice principal, I could learn many things, which needs to be addressed. People had faith in me and they personally shared with me their issues,” he said.

In addition, he said people further encouraged him to take part as he can play a vital role in taking up their issues in the Parliament. He said the other factor could be because he not only taught the students, but also took the initiative to listen to people and be their voices at some point of time.

He intends to visit in all the gewogs, talk to people and see which things have to be first prioritized. He will also take up the issues related to education, tourism, mining, health and tax to the Parliament.

“I will also focus on reviewing the existing laws and policies in consultation with the people. Will also focusing on initiating new policies and laws which would benefit people,” he added.

He thanked the people of Samtse for electing him with all trust and faith. He promises to serve the Tsa-Wa-Sum with full dedication and without bias.