Four thromde health centers in Thimphu by MoH are expected to reduce overcrowding in JDWNRH

There are four Thromde Health Centers being built in Bebena, Semtokha, Debsi and Motithang in Thimphu with the aim to reduce thousands of patients seeking medical checkup and care at the Jigme Dorji Wangchuck National Referral Hospital (JDWNRH) daily.

Works on the Bebena, Semthokha and Debsi health centers is scheduled by be completed by May 2023 to provide the health services, but the Motithang health center will take a longer time to be ready.

An official from the Ministry of Health (MoH) said Out-Patient Department, laboratory services, ultrasound services, X-ray services, observation rooms to accommodate five patients, a pharmacy unit with drugs and non-drug storage facility are the health services to be provided to patients at the health centers. In addition, community health unit, reproductive health, family planning services, immunization and counselling in VCT are planned at the centers.

JDWNRH receives almost 1,500 patients everyday from Thim Throm and also from other dzongkhags. The hospital also had tele-consultation services to reduce the crowd, but it was found that patients prefer to receive medical consultations in person.

Similarly, the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) in Thimphu also receives around 500 patients.

Each thromde health center will have one medical doctor, two nurses and health assistants, one laboratory technician, a radio technician, a pharmacy technician, one receptionist and a caretaker.

The Asian Development Bank is funding the building of the health centers is at almost Nu 100 million. There is also one health center which is under construction in Phuentsholing, said the official.

Meanwhile, all the satellite clinics will be called Thromde Health Center as approved by MoH.