Frequent fuel shortage in Lhamoizingkha

Lhamoizingkha dungkhag in Dagana has been grappling with frequent fuel shortage. The dungkhag relies on a single fuel station that is supplied by the Druk Petroleum Corporation Limited (DPCL).

A fuel stock supplied on Thursday (15 February) ran out the very next day.

According to the dungkhag Gup, the fuel shortage is not a recent occurrence, but has been persisting for the past three months. He said the DPCL is not sending enough fuel to the dungkhag.

He said, “Just a week ago, there was no petrol available at the station, and the supply arrived yesterday, only to be exhausted again. We have been making efforts from the gewog and dungkhag side, holding consultation meetings with the corporation. However, it seems that the management at the main branch in Phuentsholing is not sending us enough fuel. We are exploring the alternative solutions if timely fuel supply cannot be ensured.”

He also said, “One observation made is that the station’s reserve tanks are built in an outdated style and are not fully filled. Additionally, considering the presence of numerous mining and quarrying activities in the dungkhag, even if the reserve tanks were filled, it is estimated that it would not be able to adequately meet the demand.”

He stated that Gedu office is facing a similar fuel shortage, with the main branch office in Phuentsholing experiencing some fuel supply issues.

He shared that letters have been sent to the relevant authorities, urging them to address this serious issue, and recommending the use of STCBL as an alternative fuel supplier. In the meantime, the hope is that DPCL will recognize the gravity of the situation and take an appropriate action.

A mine owner, Thinley Wangchuk, affected by the petrol fuel shortage for almost a year, expressed his concerns, “The frequent shortage of petrol in our dungkhag is severely hampering our work progress, resulting in financial losses. Most of the time, I have to send my vehicles to Phuentsholing and Gedu to obtain fuel, which adds to our expenses. Sometimes, even those stations run out of fuel.”

He shares, “While the current impact on my business is not significant, as it consumes approximately 700-800 liters of fuel per day, my biggest worry is that once my plant starts operating, which would require at least Nu 200,000 of fuel, the ongoing shortage will prevent its smooth operation. This would lead to a substantial loss, affecting machinery, labor, and workers.”

An employee at the BOBL branch, Tashi Wangchuk, shared that the fuel shortage has persisted for over a week now. He has witnessed the shortage since his transfer to the dungkhag almost a year ago, with winter, worsening the problem.

“With the ongoing petrol fuel shortage, I have had to seek an alternative measure by fueling from India, which incurs additional cost. I have even noticed that Indian vehicles fuel their tanks from our dungkhag, which maybe contributing to the shortage.”

A hardware business owner, Deo Raj, shared that a tank of fuel at the fuel station is sold out within a day.

He said, “This issue has been recurring for almost a year now, and probably the next stock of petrol fuel will arrive only in the next 10 days. Drivers are now compelled to keep petrol fuel in stock due to the constant shortage. Dependence on the dungkhag’s fuel station for travel to other dzongkhags is no longer feasible. Specifically, since I have to constantly visit Phuentsholing to acquire stocks, I always have to ensure that my vehicle tanks are full before embarking on the journey.”

The BOD manager of the dungkhag said, “Recently, the pump has been without fuel for five to six days and on 15 February 2024, our pump received 4,000 liters of petrol, which is the same amount sent weekly. The head office in Phuentsholing has confirmed that they are currently out of stock. The main shortage is in petrol, while there is an adequate supply of diesel. Although Indians come to fuel their vehicles, they are given a limited amount. The reason as to the shortage in the main branch is unknown.”