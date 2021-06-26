From qualified 12,595 students only 3,567 students admitted in colleges as COVID hampers further studies

Share Facebook

Member of Parliament of Nanong Shumar Lungten Namgyal requested the government to share the plans and measures to solve the problems faced by the Class XII students who qualified for higher studies due to the limited number of intake for students in the colleges.

Wamrong MP Karma Thinley asked whether the Royal Institute for Tourism and Hospitality in Motithang can be turned into a college.

Bartsham Shongphu MP Passang Dorji (Ph.D) shared that XII pass students are not able to get into the colleges and other institutions and the probable reasons are due to pandemic, removal of cut of point and natural growth of the population. So therefore, there is a need to increase intake capacity in the colleges.

Regarding the Government’s plans and measures to solve the problems faced by the Class XII students who qualified for higher studies due to the limited number of intake for students in the colleges, the Education Minister Jai Bir Rai submitted that from the qualified 12,595 students, only 3,567 students have been admitted in different colleges as of 24th June 2021.

2,283 students are enrolled in Royal University of Bhutan and 360 students in two private colleges in the country. 210 students received scholarships, 32 are in Khesar Gyalpo University of Medical Sciences of Bhutan, 60 in Royal Institute of Management and 22 students in Law College. The Minister also expressed hope that the situation will be better for those students who are yet to get admitted to colleges after the pandemic is under control.

The Minister mentioned that according to the Tertiary Education Policy of the Kingdom of Bhutan 2010, some 60 percent of the school-leavers will be admitted in the technical and vocational education and training sector and that there is an opportunity for the students who are yet to get admitted in it.

Since the questions had to do mostly with the Royal University of Bhutan (RUB) where the Prime Minister is the Chair the above questions were also taken by Foreign minister Dr Tandi Dorji in the absence of the Prime Minister who is in quarantine.

Lyonpo said due to COVID-19 pandemic, many high school pass students are in the country and students are not able to go for further studies outside the country, and so the government has requested the RITH in Motithang to take in self-financed students.

Similarly, the government has also requested the only two private colleges in the country to increase the seat capacity as well as in the colleges under Royal University of Bhutan (RUB). The government is spending an additional budget on RUB colleges.

Foreign minister Dr Tandi Dorji said the government has not stopped students going outside the country for studies. If the students are going, the government is also providing them with a second dose and students are also leaving for further studies to third countries. However, most of the colleges abroad are closed due to COVID-19. Even the students who received government scholarships are studying online in the country. However, the moment there are no travel restrictions or colleges are open, then the students will be immediately sent out.

On transitioning the Royal Institute for Tourism and Hospitality into a College, it will start from next year.