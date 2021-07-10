Frontliners along southern belt follow COVID protocol: MoH Minister

Share Facebook

The frontliners, comprising of armed forces, DeSuups and health workers stationed in their respective areas along the southern belt, will have to undergo quarantine and testing if they travel from Samtse to Phuentsholing and vice versa.

Minister of Health, Lyonpo Dasho Dechen Wangmo, said that frontliners within Samtse and Phuentsholing are stationed in the mega zones.

“There has been a concern raised by people that the frontliners are at a higher risk. They are at a higher risk as they are in the forefront of this battle,” she said.

She added that the frontliners are delivering essential goods, and the health workers have to continuously do testing, contact tracing and deliver uninterrupted essential health services including immunization.

“I must say all our frontliners are tested on a routine basis. 100 percent. So in terms of placement, itself, it is already in the same place. There are no exceptions to the COVID-19 protocols for the frontliners,” Lyonpo added.

After completing their duty in the southern belt, they will have to compulsorily undergo quarantine.

She said that it is not possible to deploy a doctor in every mega zone due to the human resources shortage.

Otherwise, the frontliners delivering essential services are safe as they follow stringent protocol, she said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Dr Dasho Lotay Tshering shared, “The frontliners have to keep moving within their mega zones to report on operation of bars behind closed doors, gambling activities, social gatherings and illegal trading.”