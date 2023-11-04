General Election Poll Day on 9th January

Share Facebook

Primary Round Poll Day on 30th November

The Election Commission of Bhutan (ECB) on Friday 3rd November shared the notification announcing the start of the fourth Parliamentary elections.

The five political parties Bhutan Tendrel Party (BTP), Druk Nyamrup Tshogpa (DNT), Druk Phuensum Tshogpa (DPT), Druk Thuendrel Tshogpa (DTT) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) counting from 3rd November will have 27 days until the Primary Round Poll Day on 30th November.

This is compared to 29 days in 2018 and 33 days in 2013 elections. There was no primary round in 2008.

The newer parties like BTP and DTT have been undertaking familiarization tours but their late formation, the COVID-19 Pandemic and slightly shorter primary round will leave them at a slight disadvantage compared to the older parties.

However, it all depends on how much impact they or even the older parties can make in the 27 days till the primary round poll day.

The General Election poll day will be on 9th January 2024.

Here the two final parties will have 39 days until poll day compared to 32 days in 2018 and 43 days in 2013.

It was speculated that the 2023-2024 National Assembly General Elections would be done in a much shorter time frame but this is not the case as the time from the ECB notification on 3rd November to the completion of the election petition period on 24th January 2024 is a total of 83 days compared to 82 days in 2018 and 90 days in 2013.

The parties can only start campaigning after they get the ECB accepts the letter of intent of the parties.

The letter has to include their manifesto, a tentative list of 47 candidates, List of party offices in Dzongkhags and details of office bearers, list of registered members by Dzongkhag and the website and all social media accounts or addresses handles or use etc. of the party and candidates on the tentative list.

The Party President’s debate will be on 6th November, with the common forums starting on 7th November along with the party representatives debate and 23rd November will see the Party Vice-President’s debate.

This time people with disabilities can vote earlier by 2 to 3 days before the poll day.

In the General election round the parties can commence their election campaign form 12 December after their candidates are accepted with both the common forum and candidates’ debate starting form 14 December onwards.