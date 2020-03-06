German couple in Phuentsholing test negative for COVID-19

The German couple who were being observed for COVID-9 in Phuentsholing Hospital, tested negative.

The hospital had sent the throat and nasal swabs of the couple for a gene sequencing test to be done in the Royal Center for Diseases Control (RCDC), Thimphu for testing yesterday.

The test result was expected by 10 pm but it took additional time till 4 am in the morning to rule out any errors.

The German couple were released after the result came negative.

Earlier, the Chief Medical Officer of the Phuentsholing Hospital, Dr Thinley Pelzang said that despite repeated tests the German couple did not show any fever.

At the border crossing, the lady had shown some high temperature but repeated tests on the couple in the hospital did not show any fever or other symptoms.

The CMO had said the higher temperature in the lady maybe due to the heat of the plains.

The Indian driver and agent who dropped the two tourists till the border from Sikkim and the Bhutanese driver and agent had already been let go.

Earlier a Chinese lady tourist had also been tested followed by a group of Bhutanese who came from Bengaluru, India and so far all tests have been negative.

However, a 76-year old American tourist has tested positive.