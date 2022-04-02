GoI provides support of Nu 737 mn for infrastructure development

Share Facebook

The Government of India (GoI) provided support of Nu 737 mn towards key Infrastructure Projects in Bhutan. The GoI has released the amount for the key Development Projects being implemented across the country.

According to the press release, these bilateral projects are being executed in the sectors of Road Infrastructure, Urban Development and School Infrastructure.

A total amount of Nu 325 mn has been released for the development of critical infrastructure in 56 central schools in Bhutan. The amount has been released for the Project Existing Central Schools.

“This Project is constructing facilities such as classrooms, auditoriums, sports infrastructure along with purchase of computers and furniture’s, for equitable education facilities in remote regions and for better learning outcomes,” states the press release. In addition, number of road projects across the country has been supported through this release, including the improvement of Tareythang road, construction of Namchukhola-Sangbaykha Secondary National Highway and the recently finished Bajo Khuru Secondary National Highway.

The release further stated that an amount of Nu 125 mn is also being released for construction and replacement of Bridges. The Project is being implemented across Bhutan by the Department of Roads (DoR) to increase load capacity of a number of Bridges and making the Road network smooth and reliable.

Funding support has also been provided for the Development of Urban Infrastructure in Kanglung under which Water supply and Urban Renewal works are being undertaken in Trashigang District, it added.

It states, “For effective monitoring of Bhutan India Bilateral Projects, the funds have been released towards Strengthening of GOI Project Management.”

Underlining the importance of Bilateral Development Partnership between Bhutan and India, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said “India is privileged to be a development partner of Bhutan. We are particularly proud of our development cooperation with Bhutan through this difficult COVID journey in the last two years.”

She further shared that importantly, India’s development model always delivers to the people and it meets the expectation of Bhutanese society. They are confident that the projects that will be launched through release of these funds will be completed soon, coinciding with Bhutan’s economic recovery post-COVID.