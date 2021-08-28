Government to decide on appointment of new Home Minister from 6 MPs

Share Facebook

The government is yet to decide on the appointment of a new Home Minister, said Lyonchhen Dasho (Dr) Lotay Tshering during the Meet-The-Press on friday. Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji is officiating the post for now.

“We were to sit and discuss on the matter, however, after the Parliament session, all the elected members got fully engaged with their constituency visit and committee discussions, which is why we could not discuss,” Lyonchhen said.

According to Lyonchhen, suggestions and names of candidates are being taken from both the elected members and the non-elected members of Druk Nyamrup Tshogpa.

Lyonchhen has received 9 names, however, three of the candidates have withdrawn their names. For now, 6 names are with the Lyonchhen.

“Lyonpo Tandi Dorji is taking up the post well, and no work under the home ministry got stopped or stuck because the ministry does not have a minister. There is no work that needs immediate decision. So, I feel there is nothing to hurry,” Lyonchhen said.

All the 6 candidates are said to be capable, and the matter will be discussed and a decision will be made which the people will know soon, Lyonchhen added.

The front runner is one of the DNT founders and Nanglam candidate Karma Dorji given his seniority as well as the need to maintain the regional balance of having three ministers from the east.