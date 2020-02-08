Government working towards completion of Jigmeling Industrial Estate

Shompangkha MP Tek Bdr. Rai, during Q&A Hour Session in National Assembly, asked the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MoEA) for on an update on the status and deadline of the project completion for Jigmeling Industrial Estate in Gelephu.

He said that the government initiated and identified four industrial estates in the country, one of which is Jigmeling Industrial Estate. He said the feasibility studies and the development activity started in 2006.

He said that as per the detailed project report, the project also promotes private sector development and socio-economic activity of the country. It will generate employment, production and economic enhancement, and therefore, bring an immense impact in the community, the dzongkhag and the country.

In response, the Minister to Economic Affairs, Loknath Sharma, said a total of four industrial estates have been identified, among which two are for heavy industries, namely, Motanga in Samdrupjongkhar and Jigmeling in Gelephu.

He said, “When I visited Jigmeling a year ago, it felt like there is a long way to go as it is still in its initial stage of development. Jigmeling is the largest industrial park covering an area of 755 acres that is being developed for business.”

Lyonpo Loknath Sharma also said that the industrial estate was said be started since 2009, however, its DPR was completed in 2015 and work on development was started in 2016. Infrastructure development for the estate, like water supply, roads, electricity substitution and distribution and landfill, is all carried out at a huge scale.

A total of Nu 170.8 million (mn) was spent during 11th Five Year Plan (FYP) while Nu 368.5 mn is approved during the 12th FYP.

“This industrial estate has a huge scope to support economic diversification, job creation, as well as export increase. Therefore, this government is trying to front load all the pending development works that government has to cater,” Lyonpo added.

For that matter, Lyonpo said that they have undertaken various initiatives. The Prime Minister met with the promoters of this industrial estates and has initiated to fast track the work process, for which MoEA is working fast to establish one window service to cater to their various clearances.

He said that with the fast track and front load pending development works in the estate underway, it will enable the establishment of business infrastructure within this year. In addition, the ministry has allotted plots to promoters so as to enable them to plan and start ground work simultaneously with the infrastructure development.

A total of 44 plots have already been allotted, of which 12 are in mineral-based, 18 in wood- based and 14 are for agro-based business. He said that 8 promoters have obtained license while other are under process.

“We are 100 percent committed to expedite and acknowledge its immense benefit and please do support us by meeting investors and assisting to expedite,” he added.

Meanwhile, he said that the other three industrial estates, Damdum in Samtse is for CSI which is almost ready, Motanga in Samdrupjongkhar is functioning. However, a few development works need to be done. “The industrial estate in Bondayma in Samdrupjongkhar is a very small one which is only for domestic purposes,” he said.