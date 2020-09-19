Govt stands with its decision to nominate Tenzin Lekphell as SG of BIMSTEC: Foreign Minister

The government’s decision to nominate Tenzin Lekphell, one of the founders of Druk Nyamrup Tshogpa party (DNT) and former candidate of Bartsham-Shongphu constituency as one of Secretary General of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) has been criticized by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and also questioned by the National Council which is looking into it.

The Foreign Minister Dr Tandi Dorji, said that the government has followed all the procedure as required by BIMSTEC.

Lyonpo said, “Our job is to nominate the candidate and whether the candidate is eligible or not, that committee (of BIMSTEC foreign secretaries) will see. All the members have endorsed it. The government’s decision remains the same.”

PDP had questioned the appointment on grounds of how past international body appointments were either ministers or senior officials, how these bodies are important for a landlocked Bhutan, how it can lead to political appointees flooding the civil service and how the civil service is being undermined.

PDP had urged the DNT government to review its decision.

Meanwhile the NC has sent the matter to the ACC and the PMO for review.

The matter has been sent to the ACC as the NC feels sections of the ACC Act have been violated.

