Govt to recruit more Civil Servants and professionals to address attrition concerns

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Growing concerns surrounding attrition rates in the health and education sectors have prompted discussions on the retaining of skilled professionals. Bhutan has experienced notable losses in both sectors with the people leaving for destinations abroad, generating apprehension about the overall functionality and quality of services.

Responding to these concerns, the Prime Minister (PM) Dasho Dr Lotay Tshering acknowledged that attrition is a challenge across all government sectors. While attrition affects multiple areas, the education sector bears the major impact due to its larger workforce.

Highlighting the urgency, PM revealed that the education sector is a top priority. A significant number of teaching positions, approximately 600-700, remain unfilled, impacting the quality of education.

The government has planned a multifaceted strategy to address this issue. To immediately address attrition gaps, PM shared that the government will recruit more teachers on a contract basis. Secondly, the government will subsequently increase the intake of regular civil servants. Additionally, retired teachers interested in rejoining the profession will be offered the opportunity on a contract basis to join the teaching sector.

The PM’s response underscores the government’s commitment to addressing the attrition issue and ensuring the stability of crucial sectors like education. By employing a combination of short-term and long-term measures, the government aims to curb attrition rates, safeguarding the nation’s health and education systems.