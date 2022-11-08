Gyalsung Bill passed in both Houses of Parliament

Share Facebook

Today, coinciding with the auspicious 15th Day of the 9th Month of the Bhutanese Calendar, the Chairperson of the National Council of Bhutan received the Royal Kasho from the Golden Throne and read to the Members on the historic Gyalsung Bill of the Kingdom of Bhutan 2022.

As per the command of His Majesty, Dasho (Dr.) Sonam Kinga, a member of the National Service Core Working Group, introduced the Gyalsung Bill of the Kingdom of Bhutan 2022 in the National Council Hall.

The National Council deliberated on the Gyalsung Bill of the Kingdom of Bhutan 2022. In this historic moment of Parliament, the special Bill which originated from the wisdom of His Majesty The Druk Gyalpo institutionalizes the Gyalsung programme. The vision of Gyalsung was announced during the Royal Address of the 112th National Day in 2019.

The Deputy Chairperson and other Members of the National Council expressed their gratitude to His Majesty The Druk Gyalpo for being able to deliberate the Bill during their tenure. While there were some clarifications sought on specific clauses, the House unanimously adopted the Bill with all 24 Members present and voting in favor of the Bill.



The National Assembly had adopted the Bill yesterday.



The Bill will be submitted to Druk Gyalpo for Royal Assent in accordance with Article 13 (6) of the Constitution of the Kingdom of Bhutan.