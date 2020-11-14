Gyalyum Sangay Choden Wangchuck honored with Award

Share Facebook

Her Majesty Gyalyum Sangay Choden Wangchuck has been awarded as the individual laureate for the 2020 UN Population Award in recognition of Her Majesty the Gyalyum’s outstanding contribution to raising awareness and devising solutions to population and reproductive health issues.

The UN Population Award is the most prestigious award in the field of reproductive health and population.

Her Majesty is the longest serving UNFPA Goodwill Ambassador to Bhutan since January 1999. For over 20 years Her Majesty has been at the forefront of spreading awareness on social and health issues. Her Majesty is a pioneer in leading numerous advocacy programs raising awareness on HIV/AIDS, reproductive, sexual and mental health throughout the country.

Her Majesty has established various institutions and charitable organizations including the The Textile Museum under the auspices of the Department of Culture, MoHCA in 2001; Royal Textile Academy of Bhutan in 2005; The Gyalyum Charitable Trust in 2016 and ‘RENEW’ which is an acronym for Respect, Educate, Nurture and Empower Women in 2004, to empower vulnerable women, especially victims and survivors of domestic violence.

The formal presentation of the Award will take place virtually on Thursday, December 10, 2020.