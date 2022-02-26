Haa police apprehended two persons for illicit trafficking

Damchoe Pem 5 days ago NEWS Leave a comment 1,571 Views

Haa police has apprehended two suspects, a man aged 36 years from Haa and a woman aged 27 years from Dagana on 20 February at around 4 PM in connection to illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

The police seized 118 tablets of N10, 33 capsules of SP+, 2 small packets of Marijuana, 180 grams of Marijuana leaves and 0.5 bottles of cough syrup from the suspects.

In the due process of case investigation, 7 abusers who had bought substances from the two suspects were apprehended and later forwarded to BNCA for further treatment.

The male suspect is unemployed while the female suspect is a loader at FCB. It was learnt that the two suspects claimed to have bought the seized items from one unknown person in Thimphu.  

Check Also

835 active cases in Phuentsholing

Phuentsholing has 835 active cases currently. The previously reported three patients in critical conditions have improved …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Bhutanese - Leading the way.
© Copyright The Bhutanese 2022, All Rights Reserved.