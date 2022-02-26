Haa police apprehended two persons for illicit trafficking

Share Facebook

Haa police has apprehended two suspects, a man aged 36 years from Haa and a woman aged 27 years from Dagana on 20 February at around 4 PM in connection to illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

The police seized 118 tablets of N10, 33 capsules of SP+, 2 small packets of Marijuana, 180 grams of Marijuana leaves and 0.5 bottles of cough syrup from the suspects.

In the due process of case investigation, 7 abusers who had bought substances from the two suspects were apprehended and later forwarded to BNCA for further treatment.

The male suspect is unemployed while the female suspect is a loader at FCB. It was learnt that the two suspects claimed to have bought the seized items from one unknown person in Thimphu.