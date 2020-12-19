Health Ministry and Desuups recognized for selfless hardwork with Druk Thuksey

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The Druk Thuksey Medal recognizing an institution has been awarded to De-suung in recognition of its extraordinary contributions to the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Innumerable DeSuups have placed themselves as frontliners, and supported the armed forces and other agencies working to secure the borders, and serve the people during the pandemic.

The De-suung fraternity expressed its gratitude through their social media Facebook page. They have shared that they are deeply honored to receive the Druk Thuksey Medal from His Majesty The King during the 113th National Day celebration.

Their post states, “His Majesty’s precious recognition serves as greatest motivation and inspiration. It rekindles our spirits and encourages us to serve with even greater enthusiasm, loyalty and dedication.”

They thanked their Supreme Commander for bestowing the prestigious award upon them. “The De-suung headquarters receives this medal with utmost happiness and gratitude on behalf of the De-suups serving across the country and wishes each and every De-suup a heartfelt Tashi Delek,” it reads.

They also thanked the people of Bhutan for their limitless support to the men and women in orange in whenever capacity they are serving.

The Druk Thuksey Medal recognising an institution has been awarded to the Ministry of Health in recognition of its extraordinary services to the nation during the COVID-19 Pandemic. With its dedicated efforts, the Ministry has successfully carried out its duties to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Bhutan.

The Druk Thuksey Medal was also awarded to the Ministry of Health in recognition of its extraordinary services to the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic. With its dedicated efforts, the ministry has successfully carried out its duties to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Bhutan.

Health Secretary Dr Ugyen Dophu said that the recognition is for all health workers and gratitude comes from all the health staff fully engaged in combating COVID-19 in the country.

He said, “Everyone of us have worked to prevent spreading the virus in the country, and we are very thankful to His Majesty for recognizing their dedication and hardwork and we will continue to do so in future as well.”

Message from The Bhutanese

Dear Reader,

Advertise with The Bhutanese for your money’s worth

Whether you are a government agency or a private business, the COVID-19 Pandemic and its economic impact means every Ngultrum counts when you want to advertise a tender, vacancy, public notification or your business.

Advertise with The Bhutanese which is the only newspaper in Bhutan that reaches all 20 Dzongkhags according to a 2019 BICMA Circulation Audit.

Apart from being widely read we also place your advertisements in our popular Facebook and Twitter pages which have more followers than all other private media combined.

Our rates are far more reasonable than those of state owned media outlets.

Contact us at: Mb Nos 77351243, 17231307, 17255501 (At all hours and holidays)

Landline: 335605 Fax: 02 335593 (9 am to 5 pm)

Email: ad.bhutanese@gmail.com (At all hours and holidays)