Health Secretary on Dental hospital shifting back to JDWNRH and IVF facility

Patients can visit the JDWNRH for dental checkup again in 5-6 months’ time. The Ministry of Health (MoH) had moved the Dental Department to Taba, Thimphu in early 2023 with plans to enhance the dental services and also to free up the space in JDWNRH.

However, many patients still had to face delay in getting appointments in the dental hospital in Taba. South Thimphu and Core Thimphu residents found Taba very far to reach. They voiced their opinion that JDWNRH is within walking distance for most people, making it highly convenient for them.

Before proceeding with the complete shift of the Dental Department, MoH is prioritizing thorough planning at JDWNRH, and the aim is to ensure that people receive significantly improved dental services compared to the current situation.

This planning phase is crucial for optimizing resources, enhancing accessibility, and delivering high-quality dental care to the community.

“We are at the primary stage right now; within 5-6 months we will be able to shift the dental unit back to JDWNRH,” said the Health Secretary, Pemba Wangchuk during the 4th Meet-the-Press.

The Health Secretary also updated about the Invitro Fertilization (IVF), as MoH is deeply concerned about the population of Bhutan.

He said that the primary goal of the ministry is to bring an increase in the birth rate and to provide excellent healthcare services for both mothers and children post-birth.

Pemba Wangchuk stated that the MoH has proposed the installation of IVF services. However, he noted that several legal issues need to be addressed before this medical service can be implemented. Consequently, the immediate initiation of IVF is not feasible due to these legal complexities.

Therefore, an expert doctor was sent abroad to acquire additional knowledge and expertise in IVF procedures.

Upon completion of the doctor’s studies, the intention is for the doctor to return and contribute to the fulfillment of the government’s objectives outlined in the 13th Five-Year Plan.