Heavy snowfall and cloudy weather for last two months attributed to Western Disturbances and low pressure in N-E India

After a wet and cloudy January, Bhutan saw its first heavy snowfall in a decade not only for valleys of Thimphu, Paro, Gasa, Haa and Bumthang but also for low-lying regions like Trashiyangtse, Wangduephodrang, Trongsa, Dagana, Zhemgang and Punakha. In Punakha, it was the first snowfall in 64 years coinciding with His Royal Highness the Gyalsey’s 6th birth anniversary which was believed to be a very auspicious sign by the Zhung Dratshang.

Thick blankets of snow could be observed in many regions of the country, and while many residents were happy to engage in bone-chilling episodes outside, others were not too eager to witness the ordeals of road blockages, damaged crops, disrupted power and stranded passengers.

The Chief of weather and climate service division, Dr Singay Dorji, said that the unprecedented heavy snowfall in many parts of the country was due to western disturbance and low pressure in North-East India.

“The western disturbance is the moist air blowing towards Bhutan from the Mediterranean Sea. Around that time there was low pressure in North-East of India which created a low pressure zone so that moist air from Mediterranean could flow to Northern regions in India and Bhutan since we all know that air flows from the region of high pressure to region of low pressure. And due to prevailing cold conditions in the country and presence of moisture in the air, the moisture froze into the snowflakes that we observed during that time,” said the Chief.

The chief also said that the western disturbance was also responsible for the cloudy and wet conditions we observed throughout January month.

As for the predictions for the February month, snowfall is expected to remain in high passes and high altitude areas like Gasa according to the chief and the weather is expected to improve in February month for most parts of the country.

The chief also said that it will still be cold for a few days but starting from 13th February the climate conditions are expected to become warmer. “This year observed one of the heaviest snowfalls not only in terms of thickness of snow but also from how widespread it was including regions that were not expected, “the chief added.

The NCHM recorded temperature drop during the snowfall in western and central parts of Bhutan owing to continuous snowfall in the high-altitude areas.