Her Majesty Graces World Mental Health Day Commemoration

Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen graced the commemoration of World Mental Health Day at the PEMA Centre Secretariat on 10 October 2022,

World Mental Health Day is observed every year on 10th October. This year’s global theme is “Making Mental Health & Well-Being for All a Global Priority.”

The event included the launch of a website and social media handles for The PEMA Center Secretariat, Hospital-based Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Treatment and Care Services, The PEMA Helpline Services and Anti-bullying Guidelines.

The website and social media handles will serve as a platform to update information and activities related to mental health and ease accessibility to services.

The PEMA helpline services will include counselling services, mental health service information, mobilizing psychosocial support, referral and follow up. These services can be availed through 1010 and 112. Mental Health related calls will be directed to The PEMA Centre Helpline numbers.

Hospital-based Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Treatment and Care Services is established to provide an effective referral pathway for persons with SUD through a continuum of care approach. This will offer an increased access to evidence-based SUD treatment practices at the Jigme Dorji Wangchuck National Referral Hospital, which will be extended to other regional referral/district hospitals in time.

The Anti-bullying Guidelines for educational institutions have been developed to nurture a safe and harmonious learning environment for children and youth. The guideline will provide a strategic reference for educational institutions to support their anti-bullying initiatives.

These initiatives and services are geared towards promoting and supporting psychosocial wellbeing of all Bhutanese.

Her Majesty said the challenge of mental health is of utmost importance, and one that we have recognised requires the collective support of institutions and individuals alike.

Her Majesty said raising awareness and removing stigma on issues of mental health is crucial to enable access to professional support.

“There are many who struggle alone in the workplace, at home or in schools. Let us all start taking steps towards enhancing our mental wellbeing, and the mental health of our families and friends. We must be a society where our people feel encouraged to speak openly about emotional difficulties, knowing there exists within our system a responsive, safe and effective means of care.”

“This will enable our own growth as a community that is resilient, caring and mindful, where every person may live up to their full potential and contribute meaningfully to our country.”

“This World Mental Health Day, we have a compelling reminder on the urgency to ’make mental health for all a global priority’. It is also an opportunity for all working in the field of mental health and wellbeing to reaffirm ourselves to this vital commitment of ensuring positive mental health among all,” Her Majesty said.