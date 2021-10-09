Her Majesty’s contributions through BRCS

Share Facebook

Under the vigilant guidance of Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck, the Bhutan Red Cross Society (BRCS) has been carrying out efficient humanitarian efforts in the field of disaster management, health service and social service.

As the President of BRCS, Her Majesty initiated many services to help alleviate the burden on the lives of the people, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her Majesty commanded BRCS to provided service at the cremation ground and manage the cremation process.

“The blessings and wisdom from Her Majesty is knowing that death is an expensive and procedural ceremony in our culture requiring attention to many details. We are also proud to be able to fulfill the vision of His Majesty The King,” an official from BRCS said.

The services of BRCS continue to be strategized on the gap-service need assessment and continued for health emergency responses ever after the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Bhutan in April 2020.

With the guidance and blessings from Their Majesties, BRCS offered various services during the two National Lockdowns, under surveillance, and health and hygiene, the official said.

Some of the initiatives undertaken during lockdowns were Dead Body Management (DBM) during blackout period or lockdown periods, Cremation Ground Services (CGS) during lockdown periods, as well as during normal times, to ensure support and assistance to the public and that people follow the health safety protocols.

Likewise, Red Cross Ride for Health (RCRH) services of transporting elderly and vulnerable groups to health facilities during lockdown periods in the respective districts, and also assisted the health officials to make doorstep visits during vaccination time by the volunteers with vehicles.

The official also said that BRCS also gave Emergency Delivery Services (EDS) during the lockdown periods, and Dead Body Management and Transportation (DBMT) of dead bodies coming from abroad, be it COVID-19 cases or non COVID-19 cases by air or by road, as per the recommendation from the National COVID-19 Task Force in April

“These are some of the initiatives undertaken by BRCS under the leadership of Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen, and we are very happy to be part of the project,” official added.

BRCS is an autonomous and not-for-profit organization established under the Bhutan Red Cross Society Act 2016.

It is a voluntary aid society, auxiliary to the public authorities in the humanitarian field with an objective to build a safer, resilient and harmonious society, to prevent and alleviate human suffering in times of disasters, and to improve the livelihood and wellbeing of vulnerable people.

With the blessings and continued inspiration from the President of the Bhutan Red Cross Society, Her Majesty The Queen, the national society continues to exhibit and demonstrate the auxiliary role to the State in such times of humanitarian grounds of challenges.

The official further added that BRCS continues to contribute meaningfully, with wide demonstration of the volunteers’ activities and services, in the respective 21 branches within the 20 districts.